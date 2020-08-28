Liam Craig banned for St Mirren clash

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig will miss the visit of St Mirren having been sent off after last week’s last-gasp defeat to Hibernian.

His place could go to Murray Davidson, who is ready to return after seven months out with an Achilles injury.

Strikers Stevie May and Chris Kane are also back in the reckoning, meaning goalkeeper Zander Clark (knee) is the only player left in the McDiarmid Park treatment room, with his return just a week away.

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy will miss the trip to his former club through suspension after his red card against Ross County.

Ilkay Durmus returns to the squad after missing out on last weekend’s game and new signing Dylan Connolly is available, while midfielders Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn are working their way back from long-term knee injuries.