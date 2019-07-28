Liam Donnelly hoping Motherwell form brings international recognition

Liam Donnelly hopes his stunning start to the season for Motherwell can reignite his international career with Northern Ireland.

Donnelly is his country’s record cap holder at under-21 level and gained his only senior appearance against Chile in 2014 but now the 23-year-old wants to be back on Michael O’Neill’s radar.

“It’s always been my aim to represent my country,” he said.

“One of the reasons I came to this club was to get myself into the national squad but I need to be playing games and playing well to get that call-up.

“Changing position could be the catalyst for my career. I believe I can play at a high level as I have the ability but I need to show that on the pitch.”

Donnelly made it four goals in three games in the Betfred Cup with a double in a comfortable 4-0 win over Annan Athletic on Saturday.

After a host of players left Motherwell in the summer, manager Stephen Robinson has deployed Donnelly in a midfield role, which he is relishing.

“The gaffer knows I have the qualities to play in there and with players leaving, I’ve had my opportunity,” he added.

“Changing position has allowed me more freedom to get forward, I know I have a decent shot but I now have the platform to show that by playing in a different position.”