Lichtsteiner holds hands up as Swiss bow out

Ottmar Hitzfeld's team frustrated their illustrious South American opponents for long periods of an attritional contest before Angel di Maria clinically broke the deadlock with an extra-time winner after 118 minutes in Sao Paulo.

Lichsteiner chased back in vein having been dispossessed by Argentina substitute Rodrigo Palacio, who set Lionel Messi on a driving run to tee up Di Maria.

While shouldering that responsibility, the Juventus man insisted his team-mates did not deserve such a fate in the last 16 clash.

"Switzerland deserve praise for a great performance and we didn't deserve to go out like that," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We proved that we are a very good side and it was a wonderful game for us until that moment.

"On the goal I lost the ball after a challenge and they were able to run in on goal.

"We were punished when the match was practically over. It's such a shame."