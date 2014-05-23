Lichtsteiner insists Juventus are his priority

The Switzerland international's deal with the Turin club expires at the end of next season, and the 30-year-old has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the former Lille and Lazio man does not appear interested in a switch elsewhere, insisting that Juve is where he sees his future.

"It will probably be my last big contract," Lichtsteiner told Tuttosport.

"And my priority is Juventus. What counts is trophies, winning is the most important thing.

"I still see myself at a good level for three or four more years, then I can close (his career) in Switzerland and then become a coach."

Full-back Lichtsteiner is set to represent Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, which begins next month.

Switzerland have been drawn in Group E alongside France, Ecuador and Honduras, and Lichtsteiner is confident that Ottmar Hitzfeld's men have the calibre to make an impression at the tournament.

"We have quality this time in our team," he added. "And I feel I am a leader on the field. Also, what counts will be the form of the individuals."