Lichtsteiner in Juventus squad to face Gladbach

Juventus have handed Stephan Lichtsteiner a place in the squad to face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

The Switzerland international has not played since September 23 after undergoing corrective surgery on a heart complaint, but was back training with the first team over the weekend.

Massimiliano Allegri has since opted to name him in the squad for the visit to Germany this week, but midfielder Sami Khedira has not made the cut after picking up a calf problem in the weekend win over Torino.

Roberto Pereyra remains sidelined as a result of a thigh injury.

Juventus head into the game a point clear of Manchester City at the top of Group D and will qualify for the knockout rounds should they win and Sevilla lose at home to Manchester City.