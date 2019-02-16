Life is for warriors – Neymar defiant as injury recovery continues

Neymar has used social media to share a defiant message as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's star man has been out of action since sustaining the injury in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg last month.

The 27-year-old missed PSG's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday, but revealed he is hopeful of returning in time to feature in the Champions League quarter-finals should Thomas Tuchel's side avoid an embarrassing turnaround in the second leg of their clash with the Red Devils.

And Neymar, who also released a video of himself wildly celebrating PSG's goals in the victory at Old Trafford, followed that news up by taking to his personal Instagram account.

A photo posted by on

"Because life is for warriors, nothing weakens me!" a caption stated, with Neymar pictured in front of a private jet holding both crutches across his chest, although Tuchel may not be best pleased that his key player is so willing to take such a risk if he is indeed serious about making a swift comeback.