Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano Wrap: Real Potosi slip out of top four
Real Potosi dropped out of the Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano's top four at the weekend, after a 2-0 loss to Blooming.
Potosi's third defeat in succession saw them fall three points behind fourth side Bolivar, as their previously unbeaten run has been followed up by a run of losses.Blooming began the weekend second-bottom but climbed above Wilstermann as goals from Federico Garcia and Jose Ayala gave the hosts a much-needed win.
San Jose preserved their place atop the table, with a 4-0 thrashing at home to Sport Boys.
First-half goals to Carlos Neumann, Adan Bravo and Marcelo Gomes gave the leaders a 3-0 buffer after just 25 minutes, before Neumann's second goal four minutes after the interval completed the rout.
The Strongest remain hot on San Jose's heels in second, after a 4-1 victory over Aurora.
Marcos Barrera scored a brace for The Strongest, as they bounced back from their stalemate with Sport Boys last time out.
Club Universitario held onto third place, after holding off Oriente Petrolero 2-1.
Gustavo Pinedo and Martin Palavicini goals built a two-goal lead for hosts Universitario, although Petrolero made for a nervous finish when they scored via an own goal from Ramiro Ballivian.
Nacional Potosi moved within two points of second-bottom Wilstermann after a 1-0 success over Guabira.
Bolivar usurped Real Potosi into fourth spot, with a thrilling 2-1 road win at Wilstermann.
William Ferreira completed the visitors' comeback on 86 minutes, after they had conceded the opener to Gerardo Berodia on 40 minutes.
