Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano Wrap: Real Potosi slip out of top four

Potosi's third defeat in succession saw them fall three points behind fourth side Bolivar, as their previously unbeaten run has been followed up by a run of losses.Blooming began the weekend second-bottom but climbed above Wilstermann as goals from Federico Garcia and Jose Ayala gave the hosts a much-needed win.

San Jose preserved their place atop the table, with a 4-0 thrashing at home to Sport Boys.

First-half goals to Carlos Neumann, Adan Bravo and Marcelo Gomes gave the leaders a 3-0 buffer after just 25 minutes, before Neumann's second goal four minutes after the interval completed the rout.

The Strongest remain hot on San Jose's heels in second, after a 4-1 victory over Aurora.

Marcos Barrera scored a brace for The Strongest, as they bounced back from their stalemate with Sport Boys last time out.

Club Universitario held onto third place, after holding off Oriente Petrolero 2-1.

Gustavo Pinedo and Martin Palavicini goals built a two-goal lead for hosts Universitario, although Petrolero made for a nervous finish when they scored via an own goal from Ramiro Ballivian.

Nacional Potosi moved within two points of second-bottom Wilstermann after a 1-0 success over Guabira.

Bolivar usurped Real Potosi into fourth spot, with a thrilling 2-1 road win at Wilstermann.

William Ferreira completed the visitors' comeback on 86 minutes, after they had conceded the opener to Gerardo Berodia on 40 minutes.