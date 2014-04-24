Liga MX Preview: Battle for play-offs continues

Such has been the evenness of the competition this season, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Pumas UNAM are the only teams to have sealed their places in the next phase.

The top eight teams feature in the quarter-finals, and over half the league are fighting to finish from fourth to eighth.

Fourth-placed Santos Laguna would be unlucky to miss out, but should get the job done as they visit bottom side Veracruz.

Expect the likes of Oribe Peralta (seven goals) and Carlos Quintero (six) to do some damage up front.

America, who sit fifth, face a trickier test with a trip to second-placed Toluca.

But, with Toluca having lost the CONCACAF Champions League final to Cruz Azul on Wednesday and with second place guaranteed, America could face a weakened line-up.

Jose Cardozo's Toluca could still finish top, but he may opt to rest the likes of Pablo Velazquez and Isaac Brizuela.

Along with Santos Laguna and America, Tijuana are the other team three points clear of their nearest rivals.

Tijuana host Apertura champions Leon, who kept their chances of a top-eight finish alive with a 3-0 thrashing of Tigres UANL last time out.

Morelia, seventh and one of five teams on 21 points, should book their place as they prepare to travel to second-bottom Puebla.

Pachuca's chances have been dealt a blow with a four-match winless run and they visit 10th-placed Queretaro.

Atlas take on Tigres UANL while still a chance of reaching the play-offs and Guadalajara host Monterrey.

Leaders Cruz Azul will be fresh off their Champions League success when they host third-placed Pumas UNAM.

Chiapas, who will need results to go their way to reach the top eight, host strugglers Atlante.