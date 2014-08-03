Liga MX Wrap: America stay perfect, Leon win

Jimenez scored twice in the second half after breaking the deadlock in the first on Saturday to make it three wins from three for America in the Apertura campaign.

Oribe Peralta was also on the scoresheet for America, who defeated Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Copa EuroAmericana midweek.

America are the only team with a perfect record in Mexico and remain two points clear of Atlas and Monterrey on nine points after three rounds.

Atlas came from behind twice to defeat Chiapas 4-2 on Saturday, while Monterrey were held to a scoreless draw by Santos Laguna on the same day.

Confidence was high within the America camp after the club shocked Atletico in a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday and it showed as they put Puebla to the sword away from home.

Jimenez - a Mexico international - opened the scoring in the 16th minute after finding himself unmarked at the back post and heading the ball across goal and into the net.

The 23-year-old doubled the visitors' advantage with a 62nd-minute penalty before Peralta fired the ball beyond goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota 11 minutes later.

Jimenez completed the rout in the 76th minute, when he controlled the ball in the air, cut inside his defender and placed the ball into the net with the outside of his boot for his fourth goal in two games.

Defending champions Leon kick-started their season with a 4-0 demolition of Morelia.

Leon had lost their opening two games but they bounced back with a four-goal second half on home soil.

Yamilson Rivera, Carlos Pena, Jose Cardenas and Miguel Sabah were on target during the final 35 minutes against second-bottom Morelia.

In other results, Queretaro are fourth in the standings on six points after accounting for Pachuca 2-0 on Friday.

Friday's only other game saw Tijuana draw 1-1 at home to Tigres UANL.

Strugglers Cruz Azul and Veracruz - both still searching for their first wins of the season - played out a scoreless stalemate.

Meanwhile, Pablo Velazquez netted a brace as Toluca defeated Pumas UNAM 2-1 on Sunday.