Liga MX Wrap: Cruz Azul thrash Veracruz

Veracruz had started the campaign with a win and two draws but ran into a dominant Cruz Azul side that took the lead on 29 minutes through Joao Rojas.

When Luis Perea and Mariano Pavone struck just before half-time, Cruz Azul had a three-goal lead and the match was effectively settled.

Marco Fabian added another for Cruz Azul in the 79th minute as they went top of the league on goal difference from Toluca, who cruised to a 2-0 win over Monterrey.

A third minute goal to Toluca's Paulo da Silva set the tone before Juan Salgueiro sealed the result on 81 minutes.

Chiapas came from 2-0 down to record a stunning 3-2 triumph on the road at Puebla.

A strike to Saul Villalobos and an own goal by Luis Robles saw Puebla hold a comfortable two-goal lead at half-time with little sign of what was to come in the second half.

Chiapas came out of the sheds fired up and shocked Puebla with Mauricio Romero and Luis Rodriguez both scoring in the space of a minute to restore parity.

The Puebla implosion gathered pace in the 66th minute as midfielder Uriel Alvarez was shown a straight red card.

With the man advantage, Chiapas went hard to get the winning goal and in the 92nd minute, substitute Martin Zuniga proved to be the hero.

In other matches, Tijuana pipped Morelia 1-0, Pumas UNAM came from behind to win 2-1 at Tigres UANL and there was a goalless draw between Queretaro and Santos Laguna.

Reigning champions Leon continued their poor start with a 3-1 home loss to Pachuca, America overcame Atlas 2-1 and Atlante fought out a 1-1 result Guadalajara.