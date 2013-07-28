Liga MX Wrap: Leon, Pachuca take early lead

With the season still in its infancy, Leon will be encouraged after coming from behind to defeat Atlas at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday.

Flavio Santos gave the home side the early advantage as he struck in the fifth minute.

But they were unable to build on that and the sides were level by half-time courtesy of former Wigan forward Mauro Boselli's effort nine minutes before the break.

Midfielder Carlos Pena completed the comeback shortly after the restart to condemn the home side to defeat.

Pachuca consigned Tigres UANL to an opening game-defeat at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo.

Miguel Herrera opened the scoring for the home side but that goal was cancelled out by Jesus Duenas as the sides headed for half-time at 1-1.

It took a moment of sheer brilliance from midfielder Daniel Luduena to win the game in the 48th minute. He span his marker before hitting an audacious 70-yard lob over Enrique Palos and into the net.

Santos Laguna won their first game of the season with a 3-2 success against Cruz Azul on Saturday.

The home side raced into a 3-0 half-time lead at the Estadio Nuevo Corona as a brace from Oribe Peralta was preceded by an Oswaldo Alanis strike.

Peralta saw red on the hour mark and the visitors threatened a comeback as Christian Gimenez and Joao Rojas reduced the deficit.

Azul were unable to find an equaliser, however, as Laguna managed to survive a nervy ending to collect the three points.

Also on Saturday, Jefferson Montero's hat-trick was not enough to prevent Morelia falling to a 4-3 home defeat to Toluca, with Joel Huiqui dismissed for the hosts.

Atlante prop up the table after their two games as they suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Veracruz on Sunday.

It could have been a different story as Angel Sepulveda fired the home side into a third-minute lead.

But Angel Reyna scored twice before the break to put the away side ahead.

Alberto Garcia once more levelled the scores a minute into the second half but saw red four minutes later, before Christian Marrugo restored Veracruz's lead.

And when Reyna completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute the result was effectively put beyond doubt, as Veracruz moved to third in the table.

Also on Sunday, 10-man Monterrey drew 1-1 with Puebla, while Angel Zaldivar's last-minute strike earned a 1-1 draw away to Chiapas.

Finally, Pumas UNAM were defeated 3-0 at home by Queretaro following Ariel Nahuelpan's second-half dismissal.