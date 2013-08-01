Liga MX Wrap: Veracruz go top as Leon stumble

Goals from Christian Marrugo and Angel Reyna were enough to give the visitors a 2-0 victory, leaving them level on seven points with Leon and two goals better off than the second-placed side.

Leon, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home against America, after Miguel Layun's strike cancelled out Mauro Boselli's opener for the hosts.

Morelia are a point behind in third place after their 2-1 win at Tigres UANL, with second-half goals from Jefferson Montero and Hector Mancilla doing the damage for the visitors.

Cruz Azul and Chiapas played out a 1-1 draw, as did Atlante and Atlas, and a Diego Olsina strike was enough to give Tijuana a 1-0 triumph at home against Pachuca.

Queretaro and Monterrey played out a 3-3 draw, and a goal in second-half stoppage time from Luis Noriega salvaged a point for Puebla in a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna.

Toluca's meeting at home against Pumas UNAM finished goalless.