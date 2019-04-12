Ligue 1 clash briefly stopped after Prince Gouano suffers alleged racist abuse

Racism reared its head in France on Friday night after Amiens defender Prince Gouano was allegedly abused in their Ligue 1 clash at Dijon.

The match was halted for several minutes following the alleged incident.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel announced the fan involved had been identified by Dijon and arrested.

A statement read: “The LFP condemns the racist insults that led to the temporary interruption of the meeting (between) Dijon FCO and Amiens SC.

“The LFP supports the player Prince Gouano.

“On Wednesday, the disciplinary committee will (receive) the file. As early as tonight, the Dijon club identified the (person accused) of the racist insults who was later arrested.

“As part of its agreement with LICRA (the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism), the LFP will study the judicial follow-up to be given to this file.”

Gouano, 25, told Bein Sports: “We are in the 21st century, what happened is unacceptable.

“I wanted to make a point when I asked to stop play. We are all equal. OK, there are colours, but we’re all human beings.

“The watchword for me is love, you have to love your close ones. I just want to send a message of love.”

A message on the official Amiens Twitter account read: “Full support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium.”

The match finished in a goalless draw with Amiens’ Eddy Gnahore sent off in added time.