Ligue 1 Deadline Day: Martial arrives for medical at Man United

Monaco forward Anthony Martial has arrived for a medical at Manchester United ahead of a surprise move to Old Trafford on a busy transfer deadline day in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old was earlier released from France's national team training camp in order to "travel to England to sign a contract with Manchester United".

United will hope the former Lyon man will help solve their striking woes following a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City on Sunday, but Premier League rivals Chelsea have looked to France to remedy issues at the other end of the field.

Chelsea are reportedly poised to sign centre-back Papy Djilobodji from Nantes, who themselves have completed a deal for Lazio defender Lorik Cana.

Marseille are poised to lose Mario Lemina to Juventus after the Italian champions confirmed the midfielder was having a medical in Turin, while defender Nicolas N'Koulou has been linked with Monaco and Doria is poised for a loan to Granada.

However, Marseille have added to their squad with the signing of defender Rolando from Porto. The Provencal club have also been linked with a host of other players as they seek to improve their squad in the final hours of the window.

Juventus defenders Paolo De Ceglie and Mauricio Isla are both thought to be close to completing moves to the club along with Copenhagen's Daniel Amartey.

Goalkeeper Victor Valdes, Sevilla forward Kevin Gameiro, Tottenham pair Erik Lamela and Emmanuel Adebayor and Toulouse striker Wissam Ben Yedder have also been linked with Marseille.

Striker Robert Beric has signed for Saint-Etienne, Rennes have acquired midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero and striker Jeremie Boga on loan, and Brazilian defender Pablo has moved to Bordeaux on a four-year deal from Ponte Preta.

Lyon have added 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Tousart to their ranks and could bring in Newcastle United midfielder Olivier Kemen before the deadline, although Yassine Benzia appears set to move to Lille.