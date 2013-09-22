Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain 1 Monaco 1

Both sides saw their talismanic strikers find the target, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic putting the hosts in front after five minutes before Radamel Falcao levelled matters 15 minutes later.



PSG coach Laurent Blanc made just one change from the side that won 4-1 at Olympiacos on Tuesday, with Ezequiel Lavezzi coming in for Lucas Moura.



Claudio Ranieri, meanwhile, kept faith with the starting XI that ran out 1-0 winners at home to Lorient last weekend.



The hosts made a near perfect start, Ibrahimovic getting across Danijel Subasic's dive at the near post to volley home Maxwell's inviting left-wing cross from six yards.



They were dealt a blow soon afterwards, though, when captain Thiago Silva was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury, and the visitors took advantage to equalise just six minutes later.



Joao Moutinho was the architect when he whipped a ball in from the left-hand side, and Falcao got across his marker at the near post to touch the ball home at full stretch.



Ibrahimovic threatened again in he 24th minute, chesting down a high ball expertly before firing a volley from distance just wide.



Meanwhile, Yannick Carrasco should have made Salvatore Sirigu in the PSG goal work five minutes later, but he sent his shot well over after a loose ball fell kindly for him inside the area.



The game became increasingly open as the half wore on, with Edinson Cavani running onto Ibrahimovic's flick before firing across Subasic and wide of goal.



Ibrahimovic should have given his side the lead for a second time in the 37th minute, but the Sweden international headed Lavezzi's free-kick over the crossbar when unmarked eight yards from goal.



A minute later, Falcao sent a 25-yard free-kick narrowly wide as both sides looked to take an advantage into the break.



Ibrahimovic again almost provided it with two minutes of the half remaining, but this time he sent his deft chip wide of the post with Subasic stranded.



There was still time for Cavani to flick a header wide in first-half stoppage time as PSG ended the half the stronger.



Things were more subdued in the second half, but six minutes after the break Lavezzi and Ibrahimovic combined again, only for the latter's backheel to be denied by a sprawling Subasic.



Carrasco then wasted a good opening for the visitors five minutes later, volleying wide when in space 12 yards out.



Both sides continued to push for a winner, but their respective defences stood firm as the points were shared.



The pair remain unbeaten in the league so far and occupy the top two places, with PSG trailing their opponents by two points.