Ligue 1 Preview: Evian v PSG

The French champions have not lost in their last 26 league games since a 1-0 reverse away to Reims on March 2, with their previous best of 27 being set in 1994 on their way to their second Ligue 1 title.

Having won the title under Carlo Ancelotti last term, PSG have pushed on under Laurent Blanc and are currently four points clear of second-placed Lille, who have been unable to keep pace despite a 10-game run without conceding a goal.

The Parisians displayed their dominance over French football with a crushing 4-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice from the penalty spot, adding to efforts from Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva.

The Sweden captain hailed the addition of Cavani - a €42million close-season signing from Napoli - as a crucial factor in PSG's impressive start to their title defence.

"The presence of Cavani makes things easier for me," Ibrahimovic told L'Equipe. "We help each other out. If I don't score, he does. This is something we were missing last season.

"He does a lot of work defensively as well and is a good addition to the team. We really need someone like him and are a stronger team than last year. If Cavani's used in the right way, he adds a lot to the team.

"There is a bit more pressure than last season because we are the reigning champions, but we know that we can beat any opponent if we play our own game."

In their way of the milestone sit an Evian team without a win in three games and sitting 16th in the table.

Pascal Dupraz's side went down to a 2-0 defeat at Bastia on Sunday, leaving their coach lamenting defending that was "not up to par".

The suspended Fabrice Ehret is unavailable for Dupraz, while the game may come too soon for striker Kevin Berigaud (thigh).

PSG may also have to reshuffle for the clash with Thiago Motta having been withdrawn at half-time in the Lyon win, putting his involvement in doubt.