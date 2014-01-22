Ligue 1 Preview: Monaco face Marseille test
Marseille can do arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain a favour with a win against Ligue 1 title challengers Monaco on Sunday.
Monaco are five points adrift of leaders and defending champions PSG heading into this weekend's round of fixtures, despite a routine 2-0 win at Toulouse last weekend.
The principality club will be favourites to take all three points against Marseille, who succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat in the reverse fixture at the Stade Velodrome in September, but the hosts will need to wary of a team that is unbeaten in their last three league games.
Any positive result for Marseille may benefit PSG, who will go eight points clear at the summit with a victory at an out-of-form Guingamp side on Saturday.
Guingamp are without a win in six league games, and the hosts' dismal run of form appears unlikely to come to an end against a PSG outfit who produced a blistering display to beat UEFA Europa League chasers Nantes 5-0 last Sunday.
Lille's title challenge has faded away following consecutive defeats against Reims and Saint-Etienne, losses that have left Rene Girard's men only three points ahead of fourth-placed Saint-Etienne.
However, the 2010-11 champions can atone for recent disappointments and boost hopes of qualification for the UEFA Champions League with a home win over a Rennes team that is without an away league win since October.
Saint-Etienne will look to capitalise on any potential slip-up from Lille when Christophe Galtier's men travel to Bordeaux, while two relegation-threatened sides do battle as bottom club Ajaccio take on second bottom Sochaux.
Meanwhile, Nantes host a Reims' side that has lost just twice away from home in the league all season, and in-form Lyon could move as high as fifth if the seven-time champions beat struggling Evian.
Elsewhere, Valenciennes meet Lorient, Montpellier face Nice and Bastia travel to Toulouse.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.