Ligue 1 Preview: Monaco out to kick-start season

Last season's runners-up lost key figures James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao in the transfer window and have picked up just four points from their first five matches in Ligue 1.

However, Leonardo Jardim's side followed up last week's 2-1 loss at Lyon with a confidence-boosting 1-0 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen at Stade Louis II and will be keen to build on that success.

Joao Moutinho scored the only goal of the group-stage opener and Jardim said: "It was important to get the win for a number of reasons, the main one being that the players needed the confidence boost.

"It also shows that the work we have been doing has paid off and that the players are making progress. Moreover, the lads came out on top physically in the second half. Our conditioning is at peak level right now.

"Joao Moutinho also lifted his game in the second half; we dominated possession and our opponents' intensity diminished."

Monaco have only netted once in each Ligue 1 match so far, with Falcao and Dimitar Berbatov bagging four of the five goals scored, but will seek to expose a Guingamp defence that conceded four times at Lorient on their last road trip.

By their own high standards, champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been sluggish in domestic action, picking up three draws and two wins so far, but have beaten Bastia and St Etienne at home and are expected to see off Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit a hat-trick in the 5-0 rout of St Etienne and Laurent Blanc will be looking for more of the same from his 32-year-old talisman, with Lyon having already tasted defeat at Toulouse and Metz this term.

Early pacesetters Lille are also at home on Sunday when entertaining Montpellier and the leaders will be keen to see if 18-year-old Portuguese starlet Marcos Lopes, who is on loan from Manchester City, can net again after scoring as a second-half substitute against Nantes last weekend.

Former Liverpool striker David Ngog also hit the target on his debut for Reims in a 2-0 defeat of Toulouse and his new side will be hoping that is a sign of things to come as they prepare to visit Lorient on Saturday.

Bordeaux can go top, for the time being at least, when they kick off the sixth round of fixtures on Friday night by hosting bottom club Evian, who are the only Ligue 1 team yet to win a match this season.

Marcelo Bielsa's Marseille will be seeking a fourth straight win when entertaining Rennes on Saturday, while Bastia visit Metz, Nice travel to Nantes and Toulouse host Caen.

In Sunday's remaining fixture, Lens will bid to extend their unbeaten run to four matches when Saint-Etienne visit Stade Felix-Bollaert.