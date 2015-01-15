Ligue 1 Preview: PSG seek confidence boost

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos wants the Ligue 1 champions to rebuild their confidence and end a recent slump in form when they host struggling Evian.

Laurent Blanc's men welcome Evian to the Parc des Princes on Sunday having taken just one point from their last three league games.

A 4-2 at defeat Bastia - in which PSG threw away a two-goal lead - has left the capital club in fourth place, four points adrift of leaders Lyon.

But, following a hard-fought 1-0 win in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals at Saint-Etienne in midweek, centre-back Marquinhos has his sights set on a morale-boosting run of form.

"After our victory in Saint-Etienne, it is important to continue our rise and regain confidence," he told PSG's official website.

"We must therefore work hard to achieve it."

PSG will be expected to triumph against an Evian side without a win in five league games, however, it could be tough for them to gain ground on their rivals at the summit this weekend.

Indeed, Lyon and second-placed Marseille - beaten by Montpellier last Friday - are both heavy favourites as they take on Lens and Guingamp respectively.

Free-scoring Lyon went top with a 3-0 victory over Toulouse on Sunday, striker Alexandre Lacazette netting a double to take his tally to 22 in all competitions.

Yet, while coach Hubert Fournier has been delighted with his team's performances, he is adamant that they are not thinking about the prospect of an eighth league title.

"This week we have not talked about first place," Fournier said. "We have focused on how we got there and how we can continue this momentum.

"We must be aware that we have to focus on our individual and collective performance level.

"Nobody speaks openly about the title. Yes we have a four-point lead over PSG and it is rewarding, but we must remain concentrated on us before watching the others.

"The only goal? Beat Lens."

Lyon's local rivals Saint-Etienne visit Rennes looking to maintain their one-point advantage over PSG, while Monaco and Bordeaux could further tighten the picture at the top with wins over Nantes and Nice respectively.

Lille visit Lorient seeking a fourth league win in five, while bottom club Caen welcome Reims to Normandy.

Elsewhere, Metz take on Montpellier and Toulouse meet Bastia.