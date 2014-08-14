Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Bastia

Makelele ended his stint as an assistant at PSG in May to make the step to senior coaching at the Stade Armand Cesari.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG midfielder achieved a decent result in his first Ligue 1 game in charge of Bastia, earning a 3-3 home draw Marseille in an enthralling encounter.

But the Corsican outfit are likely to face a much tougher task against defending champions PSG as Blanc and Makelele renew acquaintances for the first time on Saturday.

Blanc was left disappointed as PSG were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture at Reims and, while he is adamant he does not begrudge Makelele exiting the Parc des Princes, he is keen to make it an unhappy return to Paris for his former understudy.

"We weren't expecting him to leave us, but I'm not disappointed," Blanc said.



"It was what he wanted, it was his choice and he was right to seize this opportunity. We would have preferred that he continued to work with us, but I'm happy for him. I hope he has a great career as a coach.

"We have analysed their first match against Marseille. We know Claude Makelele very well, but he also knows our team very well.



"We are preparing for this match very seriously because, with all due respect, I think we dropped two points against Reims.



"Even if we didn't play an exceptional match, we should still have been good enough to win. We need to play well at home to make up for it this Saturday at the Parc des Princes."

However, in order to take all three points, PSG must overcome the absence of captain Thiago Silva, who is set to be on the sidelines for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in a friendly win over Napoli on Monday.



Silva's Brazilian countryman David Luiz could be the man to take Silva’s place in the PSG back four.

Luiz featured in the 2-1 success at Napoli, making his first appearance since joining from Premier League side Chelsea in June.

The former Benfica man completed 78 minutes at the Stadio San Paolo and should be fit to make his full debut alongside another Brazilian Marquinhos.

One player who will not be involved is midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is still struggling with an ankle injury.