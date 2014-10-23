Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Bordeaux

Silva and his team-mates may be unbeaten in their domestic league, but they are already seven points adrift of leaders Marseille - who have won eight matches in a row.

That makes Saturday's league clash against the third-placed Bordeaux - level on points with PSG, behind the reigning champions on goal difference alone - crucial and the capital club will have the all-important home advantage.

Laurent Blanc's men were far from their fluent best in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over APOEL but they were solid - something that impressed Silva.

"We were good together," the Brazil international, who made his comeback from a hamstring injury in Nicosia, said afterwards.

"We have to play like that in the league. Now we need to think about Saturday.

"We will stand to make a great game.

"I want to thank all the medical staff [at] the club…[they have] done a good job [on getting me fit]."

Edinson Cavani scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute as PSG retained their position on top of Group F.

Silva and David Luiz - the club's first choice centre-backs - both returned from injury in Cyprus, something that is sure to encourage Blanc, who has fielded Zoumana Camara and Thiago Motta in a makeshift pairing recently.

Talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still in doubt with a heel problem, while thigh problems are hampering both Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marquinhos.

But the worst of PSG's injury crisis seems to be beyond them - something that appears necessary in their bid to catch up with Marseille.

They are sure to be tested by Bordeaux, who have made a bright start to the season under new coach Willy Sagnol.

The former France defender saw his side win their first three games of the season and although they have won just two of the seven since, they are still well-placed.

Bordeaux will also have a point to prove after being held to a 1-1 home draw against lowly Caen last time out.

Uruguay forward Diego Rolan looms as their most likely threat, having netted four league goals this term, while Wahbi Khazri has weighed in with three from midfield.

PSG won both league meetings 2-0 last term and with Marseille heading to fourth-placed Lyon on Sunday, will see this as an important chance to gain ground on the leaders.