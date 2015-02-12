Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Caen

Patrice Garande's side have pulled away from danger following a run of four consecutive victories, which makes them a dangerous proposition at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea loom on the horizon for PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16, but Cabaye's main focus is on the threat of Caen.

"We already think a little to the game [against Chelsea], but we do not take Caen lightly because they are in form," said Cabaye, who scored in Wednesday's 2-0 Coupe de France over Nantes.

It was by that same margin that Laurent Blanc's side prevailed in the reverse fixture against Caen, when Lucas Moura and Marquinhos were on target.

Blanc chose to rest talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic in midweek, allowing Edinson Cavani to take the spotlight with the opening goal - his first in five games.

The two have not yet formed the partnership that Blanc might have hoped, but he is unlikely to relent in his bid to get them both firing on all cylinders, particularly with so much at stake for the champions.

Lyon and Marseille are providing a real threat to PSG's recent Ligue 1 dominance, with Hubert Fournier's side holding a two-point advantage at the top, though they do not play until Sunday against Lorient.

Marseille, meanwhile, are level on points with Blanc's side, but would go top with a victory over Reims on Friday.

While PSG have their sights on a quintet of trophies, Caen - promoted last season - have just one aim: survival.

Having won just three times from the start of the season on August 9 until the middle of January, last month's 4-1 triumph over Reims has sparked a remarkable revival.

Rennes were next to suffer the backlash, thumped by the same scoreline on home soil, with Saint-Etienne and Toulouse have also succumbed at the hands of Garande's men this month.

Winning at the Parc des Princes would not be a new experience for the northern club, who sprung a surprise on the French giants in the 2007-08 campaign.

Caen's last three trips, however, have ended in defeat and PSG are unbeaten at home this season.