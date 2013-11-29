Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Lyon

The reigning champions have won 10 and drawn four of their 14 Ligue 1 fixtures this term - winning their last three in a row - and have not lost in their last 25 league games.

However, while a trip to the Parc des Princes - where PSG have not been beaten in the top flight for over a year - would be daunting for most sides, Remi Garde's Lyon can have some confidence given their historically strong record against the capital club.

Lyon have 13 wins to PSG's nine victories in the head-to-head record, although Blanc's men have won four of the last five Ligue 1 meetings between the clubs and recorded two 1-0 successes last term.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the driving force behind PSG's formidable start to their title defence, with the Sweden international having scored 15 goals in his last nine appearances for the Parisians in all competitions.

However, despite the form of Ibrahimovic and presence of other stellar names such as Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva in PSG's ranks, Blanc is still wary of Lyon - who have lost just one of their last five.

"There are a lot of quality players on this (Lyon) team," the former France coach said. "They have difficulties since the beginning of the championship.

"They will come to Paris without any pressure, and it is in these moments that a team achieves the best match possible.

"We will get into the game and impose our game."

Even though Lyon have won two of their last three matches, they remain seventh in the table after a poor start that saw them collect just two wins from their opening 10 games.

Bafetimbi Gomis will pose the main threat to the PSG defence after scoring three in his last four Ligue 1 outings.

PSG have just one injury concern ahead of the Parc des Princes clash after Blaise Matuidi was struck down with a virus, but the midfielder has not been ruled out completely by Blanc.

Lyon, on the other hand, have problems with five players, as Mathieu Gorgelin (hamstring), Rachid Ghezzal (back), Mouhamadou Dabo (knee), Yassine Benzia (eye) and Anthony Lopes (back) are all doubts for the visitors.