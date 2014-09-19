Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Lyon

Full-back Jallet spent five years with French champions PSG before switching to the Stade de Gerland in July.

Just three months later and the 30-year-old will return to the Parc des Princes with Hubert Fournier's side.

Lyon may start the fixture as underdogs, but Jallet is extra motivated to pick up three points against his former employers.

"I am very happy," he said. "This is a special match for me.

"It was not long ago that I left the club. This is the kind of game we all love to play when you have the chance to play against your former club especially at the Parc.

"I spent five wonderful years with PSG. This is a game I really want to play and especially to win.

"We know it will be very complicated. But when we return to a former club, we want to shine there. I hope it will happen for us."

Barring any late injuries, Lyon are set to name the starting XI that picked up a morale boosting 2-1 victory at home to Monaco last Friday - a result that ended a run of three straight league defeats.

Recent history suggests Lyon will find the going much tougher against Laurent Blanc's men, though.

Lyon's last six Ligue 1 visits to PSG have failed to yield a victory, with the home side winning the last four without conceding a goal.

However, PSG head into the fixture on the back of a slight wobble having recorded back-to-back 1-1 draws.

PSG were some way of their usual standards at Rennes last week when centre-back Zoumana Camara made the most of a rare start to open the scoring, before Rennes equalised after the break to claim a deserved a point.

Blanc witnessed his team produce a far better performance in Amsterdam on Wednesday as they began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Ajax, but PSG paid the price for their profligacy when Lasse Schone's free-kick cancelled out Edinson Cavani's opener.

The Parisians have endured a somewhat inconsistent start to the defence of their league title, drawing all three of their matches away from the Parc des Princes.

However, on home soil PSG have looked far more assured and their last home match ended in a 5-0 drubbing of Saint-Etienne, with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting a hat-trick.

PSG will still be without captain Thiago Silva (thigh), and full-back Serge Aurier has not featured since sustaining a head injury while on international duty with the Ivory Coast earlier this month.