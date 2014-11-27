Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Nice

Laurent Blanc's defending champions briefly returned to the top of the table after a 3-2 victory over Metz last Friday, but Marseille moved back into first with a win over Bordeaux.

PSG are only one point behind and can maintain their unbeaten start to the season with victory over mid-table Nice on Saturday.

Having beaten Ajax 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, PSG now turn their attentions back to domestic action and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is desperate to end his goal drought in the league.

The Sweden international has not found the net in Ligue 1 since August due to a heel injury and he cut a frustrated figure against Metz.

However, Ibrahimovic was on target against Ajax in the Champions League and Nice are now firmly in his sights as he looks to kick-start his season.

"I need to get back to form," he said. "I didn't do anything for two months because of my injury.

"I need to get matches under my belt to get back into the rhythm and get back to full fitness and form.

"That goal [against Ajax] will, of course, give me confidence. It's good, it's very good."

Nice arrive in the capital with no win in their last three league matches and just one since September – a 7-2 thrashing of Guingamp.

Claude Puel's side have struggled to score goals in recent weeks and the prospect of facing the second meanest defence in the league could see that frustration continue.

Puel watched PSG's win over Ajax closely and he was impressed with the way they responded to the Eredivisie's side equaliser, going on to win 3-1.

"I did not need to wait for the match against Ajax to know the quality of PSG," he told Le Parisien.

"As in Metz, when they conceded two penalty kicks, they showed their character. That is the characteristic of the big teams, even when they encounter glitches, they manage to stay on course.

"I'm very calm about Saturday, we'll see what opportunities present themselves to us.

"We have nothing to lose. We will play our game and hope to get something."

PSG have emerged victorious from the last three competitive matches between the two sides, with Nice having to go back to 2009 for their last win in the capital.

Nice have doubts over the fitness of Didier Digard and topscorer Carlos Eduardo, who both have calf problems, while Mathieu Bodmer has a rib injury.

Thiago Silva missed Tuesday's win over Ajax with a thigh problem and is a doubt. Midfielder Marco Verratti has been joined by Thiago Motta on the sidelines.