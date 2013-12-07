Ligue 1: PSG 5 Sochaux 0

The champions could have equalled their record unbeaten league run of 27 games in midweek, but lost surprisingly at Evian.

However, they recovered from the setback in splendid style - recording a comfortable victory at the Parc des Princes, with Ibrahimovic involved in four goals.

Captain Thiago Silva latched onto the striker's cross to put the home side ahead after just 14 minutes with a close-range effort.

Ezequiel Lavezzi doubled the hosts' lead early in the second half, although from an offside position, before Edinson Cavani and Ibrahimovic combined to create the third.

The Sweden international found his team-mate with a pinpoint delivery, before Cavani calmly finished to put PSG out of sight and Ibrahimovic added two late on to wrap up a comprehensive victory.

Laurent Blanc opted for Alex in the centre of defence ahead of Marquinhos, but the holders were without Lucas Digne and Adrien Rabiot due to injury, with Lavezzi, Thiago Motta and Maxwell brought into the starting XI.

Souchaux were forced into a change of goalkeeper, with Pierrick Cros replacing the injured Simon Pouplin, while Cedric Kante and Carlao came into the defence as they looked to keep out the league's highest scorers.

After Blaise Matuidi was expertly denied by a last-ditch Carlao tackle, Ibrahimovic was next to threaten in a quick opening for the hosts, hitting a vicious strike marginally wide after seven minutes.

Cros was called into action again six minutes later when Cavani's curled effort was well saved before Silva scored the goal PSG's opening deserved.

The Brazilian defender stole in at the far post to convert Ibrahimovic's glorious dinked cross.

Visiting coach Herve Renard was enraged after his side were not awarded a penalty for an Alex challenge on Emmanuel Mayuka in the area, during what was a lively opening period.

The hosts had a penalty shout of their own turned down five minutes before the half-hour mark, when Lavezzi went down under Kante's challenge.

PSG were two goals to the good two minutes after the break, with Lavezzi making no mistake in front of an open goal after Motta had selflessly played him in when one on one with Cros.

However, the Argentina international appeared to be offside from Motta's assist, after a Sochaux tackle had seen the Brazilian through on goal.

The mercurial Ibrahimovic was again on hand to provide the third as he lofted a cross to Cavani, before the Uruguayan delicately controlled the ball and dinked it home.

Ibrahimovic had time to grab himself a brace, with a thumping free-kick and a far-post finish securing him his 12th and 13th league goals of the season and condemning rock-bottom Sochaux to an eight consecutive away defeat in the league.