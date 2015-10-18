Ligue 1 Review: Nice thrash Rennes, Marseille held by Lorient

Hatem Ben Arfa scored another memorable goal as Nice romped to a 4-1 success at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

With his side already leading 1-0 thanks to Mathieu Bodmer's opener, Ben Arfa escaped the attentions of two defenders before rifling in an angled finish, adding to impressive strikes against Caen and Saint-Etienne earlier in the season.

Mahamane Traore netted Nice's third with 15 minutes left and shortly afterwards Ben Arfa teed up Said Benrahma, with Kamil Grosicki's late strike proving little consolation for Rennes.

Marseille's faltering start to the campaign continued as they drew 1-1 at home with Lorient.

Michy Batshuayi's penalty put Marseille in the lead in the 21st minute, but Benjamin Moukandjo ensured a share of the spoils for Lorient eight minutes before the break.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux's clash with Montpellier ended goalless.