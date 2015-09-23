Ligue 1 Review: Nice thump Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne make it five in a row

Hatem Ben Arfa netted a brace as Nice came from behind to demolish 10-man Bordeaux 6-1 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

Despite falling behind to Jaroslav Plasil's early goal, Nice were ahead before half-time courtesy of Valere Germain and Mickael Le Bihan.

Enzo Crivelli saw red for the visitors shortly after the restart, with Nicolas Pallois' own goal compounding their misery moments later, before Ben Arfa's double and Alexandre Mendy's late effort capped off a fine night for Nice, who rise to eighth.

Saint-Etienne moved to within one point of leaders Paris Saint-Germain as Thomas Ayasse's own goal gave them a 1-0 win over Troyes for their fifth consecutive league victory.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi salvaged a 1-1 draw for Marseille at nine-man Toulouse, making it two draws on the bounce for Michel's men.

Rennes, unbeaten since their opening-day defeat to Bastia, could only muster a 1-1 draw at lowly Gazelec Ajaccio as they missed out on the chance to move into second place, with Giovanni Sio equalising in the 89th minute.

Youngster Aldo Kalulu marked his full debut for Lyon with a goal during a 2-0 victory over Bastia, while Lorient sealed their third straight Ligue 1 win with a 2-0 triumph over Caen.