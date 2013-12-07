Ligue 1 Wrap: Five-star PSG back on track

Evain claimed a surprise 2-0 victory in midweek to leave PSG's unbeaten start to the season in tatters but basement boys Sochaux were dispatched 5-0, with Ibrahimovic to the fore.

The Sweden international laid on Thiago Silva's 14th minute opener, did likewise for Edinson Cavani after Ezequiel Lavezzi capitalised on some slack defending early in the second half and completed the rout with a late brace.

PSG are now four points clear of Lille and five ahead of Monaco. Their closest challengers face Bordeaux and Ajaccio respectively on Sunday.

Evain were denied the opportunity to build upon their shock triumph as their game against Saint-Etienne was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Stade Geoffrey-Guichard.

Lorient continued their recent resurgence with their fourth win in succession at home to 10-man local rivals Rennes, coming out with a 2-0 triumph.

Yann Jouffre took his tally for the season to five by smashing home a late drive on the back of a seventh-minute penalty, which game as a result of Sylvain Armand's professional foul on Vincent Aboubakar

Gaetan Charbonnier condemned Nice to a club record-equalling seventh straight defeat when his first goal for Reims snatched a 1-0 win deep into stoppage time at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Younousse Sankhare scored after 70 minutes to cancel out Tongo Doumbia's opener to earn Guingamp a 1-1 draw at Valenciennes, who remain third bottom and four points from safety.