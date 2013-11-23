Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG beat Reims, Lorient rout Evian

Laurent Blanc's men were in superb form as they brushed aside Reims 3-0 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, a victory made even sweeter as Reims were the last side to defeat PSG in Ligue 1.

Lucas Moura opened the scoring in the 25th minute with just his second goal for the club, before Jeremy Menez's fierce near-post finish doubled the advantage on the hour mark.

The rout was finished in the 90th minute as Zlatan Ibrahimovic put his disappointing FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat with Sweden behind him by adding the third.

PSG now hold a seven-point lead in the table over Lille who play Toulouse on Sunday, while Reims lie in eighth.

Strugglers Lorient opened up a four-point advantage to the relegation zone, with their comfortable 4-0 win at 10-man Evian.

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice within the opening 15 minutes to take his season tally to seven, as Christian Gourcuff's charges held a two-goal advantage at the break.

Fabrice Ehret was sent off in the second half as the home side's situation worsened, and when Sadio Diallo struck in the 82nd minute the game was all but over.

There was time for one more, however, as Yann Jouffre notched from the penalty spot.

In other action, Lyon's inconsistent campaign continued with a 1-1 draw with lowly Valenciennes at the Stade de Gerland.

Bafetimbi Gomis put Remi Garde's charges into a first-half lead, but Jean-Christophe Bahebeck levelled on 66 minutes, leaving Lyon in sixth and seven points adrift of a UEFA Champions League position.

Montpellier were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Guingamp, while the same scoreline also settled the encounters between Rennes and Bordeaux and Sochaux and Bastia.