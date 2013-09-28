Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG remain unbeaten

Laurent Blanc's side stretched their run without defeat to eight games with a convincing display at the Parc des Princes.

Centre-back Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a bundled effort.

And the result was put beyond all doubt when Edinson Cavani scored a second-half penalty to take his tally for the season to four.

With Monaco not due to play until Sunday, the Parisian giants moved top of the table by a point.

Marseille continued their strong start to the term as a 2-0 triumph away to Lorient saw Elie Baup's charges go third.

After a goalless opening period, Marseille stole ahead at the Stade Yves Allainmat in the second half through Mathieu Valbuena.

And the match was sewn up when Andre Ayew added a second in time added on.

Lyon's inconsistent start to the campaign continued as Remi Garde's side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Lille.

Valenciennes still prop up the table after falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Sochaux at the Stade Auguste Bonal.

The damage was done early in the game as Cedric Bakambu and Carlao both scored inside the opening 20 minutes.

Daniel Sanchez's men have now lost seven consecutive league games.

Elsewhere, Saint-Etienne surrendered a two-goal lead as Bastia mounted a late comeback to secure a 2-2 draw at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Franck Tabanou and Ismael Diomande scored either side of half-time to seemingly put Christophe Galtier's men out of sight.

But the deficit was halved in the 86th minute by Gianni Bruno, before Francois Modesto completed the dramatic comeback in the fifth minute of injury time.

In other matches, Dario Cvitanich notched shortly after half-time as Nice ran out 1-0 winners over Guingamp, while Cheick Diabate cancelled out Kevin Berigaud's opener to rescue a 1-1 draw for Bordeaux, who had Maxime Poundje dismissed, away to Evian.