Ligue 2 promotion play-off postponed after crowd trouble

Ligue 2's play-off for promotion into Ligue 1 was postponed on Friday due to crowd trouble.

Ajaccio were due to host Le Havre, with the winner then going on to play the top tier's 18th-placed side for a spot in Ligue 1 next season.

But after Ajaccio supporters attacked the Le Havre team bus, preventing it from reaching the stadium, the decision was made to postpone the fixture.

Oswald Tanchot, the Le Havre coach, said his players were unhurt in the incident but not in the frame of mind required to go ahead with the game.

"We are suffering from the situation, we are stranded in our bus without air conditioning, because a home-made bomb damaged a hose and the players are not in a bad state," Tanchot told beIN SPORTS.

"They were a little shocked because we had come to play a football game, what happened exceeded what the sport can provide as emotion and passion. The postponement is logical."

The Ligue de Football Professionnel's Competitions Committee will meet on Saturday to decide when the match will be replayed.

Reims and Nimes have already secured their promotion to Ligue 1 for the 2018-19 campaign.