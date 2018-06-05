Lijnders returns to Liverpool after NEC sacking

Pep Lijnders has returned to Liverpool as a first-team coach, following an unsuccessful stint in charge of NEC.

Lijnders began working as a coach at Anfield in 2014, departing in January for NEC, where he was sacked after failing to guide the side to promotion to the Eredivisie.

The Dutchman returns to Liverpool amid uncertainty over Jurgen Klopp's assistant Zeljko Buvac, who was absent in the final stages of the season due to "personal reasons".

There were reports of a falling out between Klopp and Buvac - denied by the former - while the Bosnian was also linked with the Arsenal job, since taken by Unai Emery.