Lille 1 Nice 2: Balotelli brace keeps Ligue 1 title tilt on track

Mario Balotelli scored a double as Nice kept the pressure on Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory over Lille on Friday.

Lucien Favre's side came from behind to win and move above PSG into second, just a point behind leaders Monaco, although they have played two games more than both sides.

Lille took the lead in the 14th minute when Ibrahim Amadou's shot after a poorly cleared set-piece was deflected past the wrongfooted Yoan Cardinale by Ricardo Pereira.

However, Nice and Balotelli quickly hit back, with the former Liverpool forward directing a magnificent volley into the bottom corner from Valentin Eysseric's cross.

The visitors then took complete control, busying Vincent Enyeama in the Lille goal and he eventually conceded again as Balotelli pounced on a rebound in the 44th minute after Ricardo's low shot.

45' DOES IT AGAIN!!!! Nets from close range on stroke of 1/2-time 1-2Live April 7, 2017

But Nice failed to push on again and endured a nervy second half, with Yoan Cardinale making a smart save from Xeka with five minutes remaining.

Lille could not force an equaliser, though, falling to a defeat that keeps Nice involved in the title race.