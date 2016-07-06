Lincoln Red Imps seal dream Celtic tie

Celtic will face Lincoln Red Imps in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' first competitive game in charge will see Celtic play the champions of Gibraltar after they defeated Flora Tallinn in their first qualification round tie.

Having lost the away leg 2-1 to the Estonian champions last week, Lincoln won 2-0 in Gibraltar on Wednesday to progress 3-2 on aggregate, with Joseph Chipolina adding to his first-leg goal and Antonio Calderon sealing the victory.

Lincoln also made it through the first qualification round of last season's competition before being beaten by Danish side Midtjylland 3-0 over two legs.

The first leg of Celtic's match will take place on July 12 or 13, with the return game one week later.

If Rodgers is to lead Celtic into the Champions League group stage, this will be the first of three ties they must win.

The Scottish champions failed to reach the group stage in each of the last two seasons under former boss Ronny Deila.