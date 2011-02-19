Lindegaard benefiting from Van der Sar training

Lindegaard joined the Old Trafford outfit from Norwegian club Aalesunds FK on a three-and-a-half year deal last November and has featured once for the Red Devils in United's recent FA Cup win against Southampton.

With Van der Sar retiring at the end of the season, Lindegaard has praised the shot-stopper's qualities both on and off the pitch and says he is trying to learn as much as possible from the 40-year-old before his impending departure.

"I am trying to draw experience from him [Van der Sar]. Training with him has been good for me," the 26-year-old says in United's matchday programme ahead of their FA Cup clash with Crawley Town.

"First of all he's a great man and a good person, plus he's a great goalkeeper. Every time he's in action it's about staying focused.

"I believe his biggest strength is his mentality. He's very calm, no matter what the score is or what time it is on the clock. He never makes mistakes and always makes the right choice."

The Danish international has also admitted he is happy with his new life in Manchester and believes he is at the right club to fully develop his skills.

"It's the biggest club in the world. Everywhere you go people have an opinion about United ­ good or bad ­ and it's a club with a ridiculous amount of fans.

"Being here is just a huge privilege. You have the chance to play with the best players in the world, work with the best manager, coaches and facilities. You have the fundamentals to do your job and become as good as you possibly can."

Lindegaard is set to make his Old Trafford debut in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Crawley Town on Saturday.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj

