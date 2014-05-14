Lineker claims Barkley reminds him of Gazza

Lineker, who scored 48 goals in 80 international appearances, believes manager Roy Hodgson should put faith in the younger members of his squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The former striker feels Barkley could be a key man for Hodgson, with the 20-year-old Everton midfielder having starred in the Premier League this season.

"I see things in Barkley's game, in terms of strengths and weaknesses," Lineker told the Daily Mail.

"Like Gazza he can go past people. He's incredibly strong. He's got a similar stature, got amazing ability and will score amazing goals like Gazza.

"On the defensive side he's slightly lacking in terms of tactical nous, but if you play him in a certain position that wouldn't necessarily be that important."

Barkley is one of a number of players in England's squad with a relative lack of experience at international level, together with the likes of Liverpool's Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana of Southampton.

"I think a good percentage of them (the younger players) will start," added Lineker.

"I think he (Roy Hodgson) knows that's his best chance, rather than trying the ones that have been there, seen that, done it.

"Sterling is a phenomenal talent. He's probably the best of the youngsters.

"He looks slightly ahead of Barkley in terms of consistency, and his ability to play in a number of positions is incredible for one so inexperienced.

"Lallana is a beautiful footballer. He lacks a bit of pace but he is wonderfully gifted with both feet and he keeps the ball well. Daniel Sturridge could also comfortably emerge and become a star."