'Lineker does not know what he is talking about' - Raiola defends Pogba

Mino Raiola has fumed at Gary Lineker for describing Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba as "overrated".

Former England striker Lineker made the remark as Les Bleus struggled to a 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016 on Sunday.

After questioning whether Pogba was the world's most overrated player, he went on to state that Pogba "doesn't score many, doesn't create much and is not great defensively" after being challenged over his remarks.

That has upset Pogba's agent Raiola, who is in talks with some of Europe's biggest clubs as his client is linked with a move from Juve that could generate a world record transfer fee of €120million.

Is Pogba the world's most overrated player?June 26, 2016

got attributes and likes a trick but doesn't score many, doesn't create much and not great defensively. Still young though.June 26, 2016

Raiola told Rai: "When someone is paid to talk about something, that doesn't mean he knows what he is talking about. Lineker is one of those.

"When Gary Lineker talks about Pogba, he hasn't the slightest idea what he is talking about.

"I remember he said if Claudio Ranieri won the Premier League title with Leicester City, he would present his show in his underpants. That tells you everything.

"Considering the qualities Paul has and the prices I see around Europe, I think Paul is underrated. How much is he worth? The maximum amount a club is prepared to pay for him.

"Just look at a player who is on the bench of Belgium and Marseille [Michy Batshuayi], but is being sold for €40m [to Chelsea]."