Ling takes Swindon reins

Swindon Town have appointed Martin Ling as their new manager on a two and a half year deal.

The League One strugglers have been without a manager since sacking Mark Cooper after a 2-0 defeat at Millwall last month, with chairman Lee Power taking temporary control.

But results have failed to improve, with Swindon losing to Oldham Athletic and Wigan Athletic either side of a 2-2 draw against Coventry City, leaving them 23rd in the table.

Swindon have subsequently turned to Ling, who had two playing spells at the County Ground during his playing career and was part of the team promoted to the Premier League in 1993.

As a manager, Ling guided Leyton Orient to promotion from League Two in the 2005-06 season, and has also had spells in charge of Cambridge United and Torquay United.