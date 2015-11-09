Lingard not ready for England, says Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal insisted it is too early for Jesse Lingard to be included in the England squad.

Lingard netted his first United goal as Van Gaal's men defeated West Brom 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger's exploits came after he set up Wayne Rooney's winner against CSKA Moscow in Champions League action four days earlier.

Van Gaal, though, attempted to defuse the hype around Lingard when asked about the possibility of a potential England call-up.

"I would say it is much too early," said Van Gaal. "We have to wait to see if he is consistent because he is more or less the same age as Memphis Depay.

"We have to wait but I am very happy with his contribution up until now."

Roy Hodgson's England are set face Spain in an international friendly away from home on Friday, before hosting France at Wembley on November 17.