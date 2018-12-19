Lingard thanks Mourinho 'for the wisdom'

Jesse Lingard has thanked departed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho "for the wisdom".

United parted company with Mourinho on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool saw the club slip to their worst start to a top-flight season since 1990-91.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed the reins until the end of the season, when the Red Devils plan to announce a permanent successor to the Portuguese.

Lingard became one of the first United players to publicly acknowledge Mourinho's departure on Wednesday.

The England international uploaded a picture of the pair to Instagram and added the caption: "Thank you for the wisdom."

Solskjaer, who remains employed as manager of Norwegian side Molde, will take charge of his first match against former club Cardiff City on Saturday.