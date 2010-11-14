Lippi contacted over Ukraine job

Lippi, who steered the Azzurri to glory in 2006, has been out of work since Italy were dumped out of June's World Cup as holders in the group stage.

However, the 62-year-old said recently he was ready to return to coaching but played down speculation he might become a director of former club Juventus.

Lippi and the Ukraine football federation, which is jointly hosting Euro 2012 with Poland, could not be immediately reached for comment.