Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Ukraine vs Belgium?

Get ready for a night of number-crunching as Euro 2024's deadlocked Group E gets ready for its final round of fixtures. All three teams going into their final matches on three points, having all won once and lost once.

That means there's a whole host of permutations going on, the headline one being that any team who wins tonight is through to the last 16. Belgium bounced back from their opening defeat to Slovakia with a win over Romania last time out and now face Ukraine in Stuttgart, knowing that if they avoid defeat tonight.

It's likely to be a busy evening for the commentator and punditry team, so here's a look at who will be bringing us the action on BBC One tonight.

Martin Keown will be on co-commentary details (Image credit: Getty Images)

BBC veteran Steve Wilson will be on the gantry in Stuttgart, bringing 26 years of experience with the broadcaster to the table. Alongside him on co-commentary will be former Arsenal and England centre-back Martin Keown.

Back in the studio, Gary Lineker will present the action alongside fellow ex-England strikers Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, plus former Southampton defender and Portuguese Euro 2016 winner, Jose Fonte.

Coverage is on BBC One and gets underway at 4.30pm.

