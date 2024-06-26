Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Ukraine vs Belgium?

By
published

It could be a thrilling end to Group E at Euro 2024 and here is a look at the BBC team bringing us the action

Belgium skipper Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium skipper Kevin De Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get ready for a night of number-crunching as Euro 2024's deadlocked Group E gets ready for its final round of fixtures. All three teams going into their final matches on three points, having all won once and lost once. 

That means there's a whole host of permutations going on, the headline one being that any team who wins tonight is through to the last 16. Belgium bounced back from their opening defeat to Slovakia with a win over Romania last time out and now face Ukraine in Stuttgart, knowing that if they avoid defeat tonight.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.