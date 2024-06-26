Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Ukraine vs Belgium?

Referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of Ukraine vs Belgium

The final slate of Group E fixtures at Euro 2024 take place on Wednesday with all four teams deadlocked on three points. That means there is, quite literally, everything to play for.

Belgium were the pre-tournament favourites to top the group, but their opening defeat to Slovakia put them on the back foot. A win over Romania means they now know a win or a draw against Ukraine would see them through tonight, but Ukraine will also be looking for a victory that would secure a last 16 berth, although that is the tip of the permutation iceberg.

The as-it-stands table will get plenty of use tonight, but who will be taking charge of this one? FourFourTwo has details of today's refereeing appointments for the clash in Stuttgart.

Who is the referee for Ukraine vs Belgium at Euro 2024?

Referee Anthony Taylor (centre) with assistants Adam Nunn (left) and Gary Beswick.

There will be a familiar face to Premier League fans in the middle for this one, as Anthony Taylor will be the referee. One of England's most experienced officials, Taylor has been a Premier League ref since 2010 and took charge of the Netherlands' 0-0 draw with France last week - a match that saw a Xavi Simons goal controversially ruled out by the VAR.

Taylor will be able to call on his usual assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn to run the lines.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Ukraine vs Belgium at Euro 2024?

Stuart Attwell will be on VAR duties again

Sweden's Glenn Nyberg will be the fourth official for this one, with the 35-year-old currently enjoying his first major international tournament.

The VAR will be Stuart Attwell, who was also in place for the aforementioned Simons disallowed goal, when he ruled that Denzel Dumfries interfered with goalkeeper Mike Maignan in one of the longest checks of the tournament so far.

