Euro 2024: Ukraine achieve brand new European Championship feat during draw with Belgium

By
published

Ukraine were eliminated from Euro 2024 despite amassing the same amount of points as every other team in Group E

Ukraine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ukraine were eliminated from Euro 2024 after they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Belgium in Stuttgart.

Serhiy Rebrov's side were arguably the more deserving of the victory after late chances fell the way of Ruslan Malinovskyi and Georgiy Sudakov, both of whom were denied by Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.