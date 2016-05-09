Lippi laughs off AC Milan links

Marcello Lippi has dismissed suggestions he could take AC Milan coach Cristian Brocchi under his wing by becoming the club's sporting director ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

Brocchi was named caretaker boss at the San Siro side until the end of the season after the departure of Sinisa Mihajlovic in April, but the former midfielder has been struggling to get Milan back on track.

The Rossoneri hierarchy are nevertheless reportedly considering giving the job to Brocchi on a permanent basis and have allegedly lined up Lippi as the 40-year-old's mentor.

However, Lippi has denied claims he is on his way to Milan.

"Could I join Milan? There are always a lot of rumours linking me with all kinds of clubs," Lippi told Radio Due.

"But like before, there is no truth in it."

Lippi is one of Italy's most successful coaches, winning five Serie A titles and the Champions League across two spells with Juventus between 1994 and 2004, before leading Italy to World Cup glory in 2006.

He has been out of work since leaving the position of sporting director at Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in February 2015.