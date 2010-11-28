Litex maintain lead ahead of winter break
By app
SOFIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Undefeated Litex Lovech beat Kaliakra Kavarna 1-0 on Sunday to stay five points clear at the top as the Bulgarian league reached its mid-season break.
Brazilian winger Doka Madureira's first-half goal gave Litex, who earned the symbolic title of winter champions, their 11th win in 15 matches.
Litex have 37 points with nearest rivals Levski Sofia on 32 while Chernomorets Burgas, who visit Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Monday, are third on 28.
"I'm really pleased with our team's performance during the first half of the season," Litex president Trifon Popov told reporters. "We have a solid five-point lead and we also won our last eight matches."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.