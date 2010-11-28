Litex maintain lead ahead of winter break

Brazilian winger Doka Madureira's first-half goal gave Litex, who earned the symbolic title of winter champions, their 11th win in 15 matches.

Litex have 37 points with nearest rivals Levski Sofia on 32 while Chernomorets Burgas, who visit Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Monday, are third on 28.

"I'm really pleased with our team's performance during the first half of the season," Litex president Trifon Popov told reporters. "We have a solid five-point lead and we also won our last eight matches."