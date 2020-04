Live updates: Excitement builds as Lionesses bid for place in World Cup final

Fans will be watching with bated breath this evening as England take on the USA for a place in the Women’s World Cup final.

The Lionesses will be in the final for the first time if they can get past the defending champions at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, coach Phil Neville said: “What I want my players to do is realise they are so close and that we have to go out there and deliver. Losing in a semi-final will mean nothing to me. We have to win.

Here’s the latest as England go for glory:

16.30pm

United States winger Crystal Dunn Soubrier also shared her excitement ahead of the match.

16.20pm

Aspiring Lioness Nina Berry, 13, who has travelled to Lyon with her dad, said she has trained with star midfielder Jill Scott and is inspired by the tournament.

Nina, from Nottingham, who plays for Derby County RTC, said: “It’s very inspirational for young girls because it’s just really good to see that women can play just as well as a man.”

She described training with Scott, once in 2016 and again in December 2018, as “inspirational”.

“It’s really good. I would definitely recommend it because it’s very inspirational,” she said.

The training taught Nina to “try your best and no matter what happens just keep going because anything could happen”.

Her dad, David Berry, 49, added: “It’s great because it means there is a path for kids. It’s good.”

16.10pm

Primary school children, the UK’s “most patriotic” street and a barking police dog lead the messages of support being sent to the Lionesses ahead of their World Cup semi-final against the USA.

16.05pm

England players took to social media ahead of the World Cup semi-final against United States.

Goalkeeper Carly Telford and forward Georgia Stanway both tweeted:

“Dont be controlled by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart” .SEMI FINAL TIME!! COME ON TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Lionesses#FIFAWWC 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/RjyPCVOZEv— Carly Telford (@carlytelford1) July 2, 2019

Tonight will be special 🤩 https://t.co/RbevEEXUs6— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) July 2, 2019

3.20pm

A photo posted by on

Manchester United women’s coach and former England player Casey Stoney has told the Lionesses to “leave nothing out there” ahead of their World Cup semi-final against the USA.

In an Instagram post, Stoney wrote: “Be fearless, be brave, and be that girl that started playing the game because she loved it!!

“Wishing the @lionesses all the luck in the world tonight. No regrets, leave nothing out there!! Everyone is right behind you and you have the support of (the) nation.”

2.40pm

Labour MP Andrea Jenkyns has decorated her office in Morley, Leeds.

My #Morley office is proudly flying the England flag in support of the #Lionesses— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 2, 2019

2.15pm

Getting ready for action…

Waiting for kick off…… ⏳Games don’t come much bigger than this, World Cup Semi final… COME ON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/6mFv1hzKAa— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 2, 2019

2pm

After hitting headlines for their similarly grand displays during the men’s World Cup last year, residents of the Kirby Estate adorned their homes with hundreds of English flags.

Chris Dowse, 40, claimed his is the “most patriotic” estate in the whole of the UK, having put on displays for St George’s Day and England’s appearances at football tournaments since 2012.

“We haven’t gone full scale like we did last year but I’d still say there was about 150 flags flying for our Lionesses,” said Mr Dowse, who is self-employed.

“The women’s game hasn’t got as widespread coverage as the men’s – if people can see we’re doing it for the women as well hopefully it encourages a young girl to go out and kick a football around.”

1.30pm

(PA Graphics)

1pm

The Kirby Estate in south-east London has been decorated with St George flags ahead of the semi-final.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

12.30pm

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire was among those cheering on the Lionesses.

Come on the @Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁⚽️— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 2, 2019

12pm

England’s opponents – and the current title holders – did not seem too daunted by the challenge ahead.

Not just a Tuesday | 👀 | / ______| |______ / ✊ ___/ __✊⁰But a #FIFAWWC semifinal Tuesday— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Birthdays come every year. World Cup comes every 4 YEARS!! It’s aaaaaaall business today 😎 https://t.co/7IWPtTJtcE— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

11.30am

A group of primary school children from Suffolk have donned their England kits to cheer on the Lionesses for Tuesday’s game, sharing a video of themselves chanting “it’s coming home” to show their support.

St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury, Suffolk, shared a video to Twitter of their pupils singing the famous chant from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 classic Three Lions.

According to headteacher Daniel Woodrow the children decided to make the video after doing similar for the men’s team playing in last year’s World Cup in Russia.

“There’s just been a real buzz around the tournament so some of the children came to us asking to do it again,” he said.

10.45am

Messages of support were flooding in ahead of tonight’s game.

Proudly flying the St George's cross above @foreignoffice today in support of our semi-final heroines – behind you all the way #Lionesses!— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 2, 2019

We probably shouldn't say this too loud 🤫 [seeing as we’re in San Diego] but… COME ON ENGLAND 🙌@Lionesses#ENGUSA#FIFAWWCpic.twitter.com/Gr7Xvur8xX— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 2, 2019

Anyone fancy a #FIFAWWC semi-final? 😉— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 2, 2019

@Lionesses PD Kolt shares his views on tonight's England semi-final…..good luck!!#roarforthelionessespic.twitter.com/22MqMPOW3l— Lincolnshire Police Dog Section (@LincsPoliceK999) July 2, 2019

10.30am