Nigeria AFCON 2023 squad: Jose Peseiro's full team

The Nigeria AFCON 2023 squad is out, as the Super Eagles look to win a first tournament in over a decade.

Nigeria last won AFCON in 2013, beating underdogs Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final thanks to Sunday Mba's volley. Interestingly, two of the players who featured in that match - Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo - have been called up for the latest tournament.

At 31, Musa has picked up 108 caps and will be wearing the armband for his country. despite many outsiders questioning whether he deserves his place in the squad. His experience could prove valuable as the Super Eagles aim to reach the latter stages once more.

Several players are unfortunately missing through injury, including Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen. The latter two were both forced to withdraw at late notice.

The absence of Awoniyi and Boniface in particular increases the focus on Victor Osimhen. The prolific Napoli striker is one of African football's true global superstars and will be tasked with leading Nigeria's charge.

Osimhen idolised Didier Drogba and is similarly well-rounded, combining impressive hold-up play with electric pace to get in behind defences. He has already scored 20 goals in 27 appearances.

Defensive failings could prove Nigeria's undoing at AFCON having been unable to keep a clean sheet against Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Guinea in their last five games.

Nigeria AFCON 2023 squad

Nigeria AFCON 2023 squad: The final 25-man team

GK: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United)

GK: Francis Uzoho (Omonia)

GK: Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba)

DF: Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)

DF: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista)

DF: Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce)

DF: William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika)

DF: Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista)

DF: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa)

DF: Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion

DF: Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

DF: Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

MF: Alhassan Yussuf (Antwerp)

MF: Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

MF: Joe Aribo (Southampton)

MF: Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

MF: Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

FW: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor)

FW: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

FW: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

FW: Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad)

FW: Moses Simon (Nantes)

FW: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

FW: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan)

FW: Terem Moffi (Nice)

Nigeria manager

Who is Nigeria's manager for AFCON 2023?

Jose Peseiro has had a nomadic managerial career split across several different countries, including Greece, Romania, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. He has led Sporting, Porto and Braga in his native Portugal. This is his third international job, having previously taken charge of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. Peseiro replaced Gernot Rohr in May 2022.

Nigeria star player

Who is Nigeria's best player?

Victor Osimhen has proven himself as one of the world's best strikers since moving to Napoli. He notched 26 goals last season to help them win their first Serie A title since 1990. The 25-year-old is just as clinical at international level and will be expected to make the difference in tight games.

