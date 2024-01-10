AFCON live streams: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 wherever you are in the world

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is back as Ivory Coast host the tournament, and FourFourTwo has you covered on how to watch every game of the tournament, from the opener on January 13 to the final on February 10.

Senegal are the reigning champions after Sadio Mane's side captured their first AFCON title in the nation's history in 2021 when they won on penalties against Egypt.

The reigning champions have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites this time around but will have several stern tests if they are to become just the fourth nation to win consecutive championships.

Egypt, last edition's runners-up will be looking to claim their record eighth AFCON title, while Morocco will be hoping to produce a run similar to that of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which saw the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

The tournament was delayed from last summer due to weather conditions but fans eager to follow along now will be able to watch every single game live as AFCON 2023 will be shown free-to-air on the CAF YouTube channel.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also watch along on Sky Sports, with the broadcaster also securing the rights to every game, while North American and Oceanic viewers can tune in via BeIn Sports.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch AFCON live streams from anywhere.

Africa Cup Of Nations Fixtures & Schedule

(All times GMT)

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, 8pm

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 2pm

Egypt vs Mozambique, 5pm

Ghana vs Cape Verde, 8pm

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia, 2pm

Cameroon vs Guinea, 5pm

Algeria vs Angola, 8pm

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina vs Mauritania, 2pm

Tunisia vs Namibia, 5pm

Mali vs South Africa, 8pm

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania, 5pm

DR Congo vs Zambia, 8pm

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau, 2pm

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, 5pm

Egypt vs Ghana, 8pm

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique, 2pm

Senegal vs Cameroon, 5pm

Guinea vs Gambia, 8pm

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina, 2pm

Mauritania vs Angola, 5pm

Tunisia vs Mali, 8pm

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo, 2pm

Zambia vs Tanzania, 5pm

South Africa vs Namibia, 8pm

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 5pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 5pm

Cape Verde vs Egypt, 8pm

Mozambique vs Ghana, 8pm

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon, 5pm

Guinea vs Senegal, 5pm

Angola vs Burkina, 8pm

Mauritania vs Algeria, 8pm

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali, 5pm

South Africa vs Tunisia, 5pm

Tanzania vs DR Congo, 8pm

Zambia vs Morocco, 8pm

Round of 16

Saturday, January 27

Match 1, 5pm

Match 2, 8pm

Sunday, January 28

Match 3, 5pm

Match 4, 8pm

Monday, January 29

Match 5, 5pm

Match 6, 8pm

Tuesday, January 30

Match 7, 5pm

Match 8, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

QF 1, 5pm

QF 2, 8pm

Saturday, February 3

QF 3, 5pm

QF 4, 8pm

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

SF 1, 5pm

SF 2, 8pm

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Third place play-off, 8pm

Final

Sunday, February 11

Final, 8pm

VPN Guide

Use a VPN to watch AFCON 2023 from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a few days of the AFCON's fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch all of the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)