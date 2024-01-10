AFCON live streams: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 wherever you are in the world
All the important information on how to watch this year's AFCON, no matter where you are
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is back as Ivory Coast host the tournament, and FourFourTwo has you covered on how to watch every game of the tournament, from the opener on January 13 to the final on February 10.
Senegal are the reigning champions after Sadio Mane's side captured their first AFCON title in the nation's history in 2021 when they won on penalties against Egypt.
The reigning champions have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites this time around but will have several stern tests if they are to become just the fourth nation to win consecutive championships.
Egypt, last edition's runners-up will be looking to claim their record eighth AFCON title, while Morocco will be hoping to produce a run similar to that of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which saw the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals for the first time in the nation's history.
The tournament was delayed from last summer due to weather conditions but fans eager to follow along now will be able to watch every single game live as AFCON 2023 will be shown free-to-air on the CAF YouTube channel.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can also watch along on Sky Sports, with the broadcaster also securing the rights to every game, while North American and Oceanic viewers can tune in via BeIn Sports.
Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch AFCON live streams from anywhere.
Africa Cup Of Nations Fixtures & Schedule
(All times GMT)
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, January 13
Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, 8pm
Sunday, January 14
Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 2pm
Egypt vs Mozambique, 5pm
Ghana vs Cape Verde, 8pm
Monday, January 15
Senegal vs Gambia, 2pm
Cameroon vs Guinea, 5pm
Algeria vs Angola, 8pm
Tuesday, January 16
Burkina vs Mauritania, 2pm
Tunisia vs Namibia, 5pm
Mali vs South Africa, 8pm
Wednesday, January 17
Morocco vs Tanzania, 5pm
DR Congo vs Zambia, 8pm
Thursday, January 18
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau, 2pm
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, 5pm
Egypt vs Ghana, 8pm
Friday, January 19
Cape Verde vs Mozambique, 2pm
Senegal vs Cameroon, 5pm
Guinea vs Gambia, 8pm
Saturday, January 20
Algeria vs Burkina, 2pm
Mauritania vs Angola, 5pm
Tunisia vs Mali, 8pm
Sunday, January 21
Morocco vs DR Congo, 2pm
Zambia vs Tanzania, 5pm
South Africa vs Namibia, 8pm
Monday, January 22
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 5pm
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 5pm
Cape Verde vs Egypt, 8pm
Mozambique vs Ghana, 8pm
Tuesday, January 23
Gambia vs Cameroon, 5pm
Guinea vs Senegal, 5pm
Angola vs Burkina, 8pm
Mauritania vs Algeria, 8pm
Wednesday, January 24
Namibia vs Mali, 5pm
South Africa vs Tunisia, 5pm
Tanzania vs DR Congo, 8pm
Zambia vs Morocco, 8pm
Round of 16
Saturday, January 27
Match 1, 5pm
Match 2, 8pm
Sunday, January 28
Match 3, 5pm
Match 4, 8pm
Monday, January 29
Match 5, 5pm
Match 6, 8pm
Tuesday, January 30
Match 7, 5pm
Match 8, 8pm
Quarter-finals
Friday, February 2
QF 1, 5pm
QF 2, 8pm
Saturday, February 3
QF 3, 5pm
QF 4, 8pm
Semi-finals
Wednesday, February 7
SF 1, 5pm
SF 2, 8pm
Third place play-off
Saturday, February 10
Third place play-off, 8pm
Final
Sunday, February 11
Final, 8pm
VPN Guide
Use a VPN to watch AFCON 2023 from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a few days of the AFCON's fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch all of the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
